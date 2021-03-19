Umrah Pilgrimage: Saudi Arabia announces important decision

The Saudi Arabian government has announced an important decision regarding Umrah pilgrimage. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the new decision.

The Ministry announced that domestic pilgrims between the ages of 18 and 70 will be allowed to perform Umrah. The new decision was taken in line with the directives issued by the Ministry of Health as part of precautionary measures and preventive protocols to stem the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 20,000 Umrah pilgrims are allowed to perform Umrah and 60,000 worshipers are being given permit to perform prayer at the Grand Mosque .