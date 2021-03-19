United States Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin arrived in India on Friday

United States Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin arrived in India on a three-day visit. He arrived at Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi on Friday, March 19.

This is the first-ever visit to India by a top official from the newly elected Biden administration. The visit is aimed at further boosting bilateral defence and security ties between both nations. The US Defence Secretary will be meeting top political and military leadership in India during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin met today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself tweeted about the meeting.

Pleasure to meet U.S. @SecDef Lloyd Austin today. Conveyed my best wishes to @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and US are committed to our strategic partnership that is a force for global good. pic.twitter.com/Z1AoGJlzFX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2021

The US Defence Secretary had a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval tonight. He will meet with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. He is also expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tomorrow.

India is the third stop of the US Defence Secretary’s three-nation overseas tour. He visited Japan and South Korea before reaching India.