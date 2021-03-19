‘Unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt the country’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a fresh attack against the union government. On Friday, the Congress MP attacked union government over the nationwide lockdown imposed last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt the country. Condolences to the lakhs of families being punished with indescribable pain for GOI’s incompetence & myopia,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted with a report published by UNICEF on the COVID-19 impact in India. The report by UNICEF claimed that India is likely to see the highest rise in child mortality and maternal deaths among the six most populous South Asian countries.

The union government had implemented a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020.