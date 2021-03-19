‘We don’t want Duryodhana and Dushasana in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has came down heavily on BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The TMC chief refered them as “Duryodhana and Dushasana”.

“Say farewell to BJP, we don’t want BJP. We don’t want to see Modi’s face. We don’t want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana… Mir Jafar. On March 27, Khela Hobe (game on). BJP has to be bowled out.,” said Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally in East Midnapore.

“Modi uses a teleprompter and says Kemon Aacho Bangla (How are you Bangla)? We say Bangla bhalo aachey (Bengal is good). Poriborton is my slogan. Why will you steal my slogan, you copycat? Khela Hobe,” she said.