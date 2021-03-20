Arab coalition forces intercepts and destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Houthi militants

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed explosive-laden drone launched by Houthi militants of Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. The drone was launched by Iran backed Houthi milita targeting the southern city of Khamis Musheit in Saudi Arabia.

Houthi militants targeted an oil refinery in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Friday. Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said the attack caused a fire but was brought under control.

Earlier on March 7, the Houthi militant attacked a major oil port and Aramco residential area with a drone and ballistic missile.A “petroleum tank farm” at Ras Tanura Port was attacked with a drone and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran on March 7.