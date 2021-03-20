Avalanche hits a village in Himachal Pradesh: Video

An avalanche has hit a village in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. A major avalanche has hit Khangsar village in Gondhala valley of Lahaul-Spiti district in the state. No casualty or injuries has been reported from the incident.

On last December a similar avalanche has hit the area. On December last year, a major avalanche has hit Tozing Village of Lahaul and Spiti district.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: An avalanche hit Khangsar village in Gondhala valley of Lahaul-Spiti district. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/SvmEoXkNbO — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

On February 7 this year, a major snow avalanche has hit Uttarakhand. This caused flash floods in Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga river catchment areas .Around 58 people were died in the disaster. Several people were gone missing. The flash flood has also devastated many villages.