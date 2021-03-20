Covid-19 Update: 2013 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated about the Covid-19 situation in the country. 2013 new coronavirus cases along with 2240 recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 438,638 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. This includes 420,736 recoveries and 1433 deaths. At present there are 16,469 active cases in UAE. The ministry has conducted 240,035 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 35.1 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

Dubai Police registered 614 Covid-19 violations in the area since January, compared to more than 6,612 violations last year for failure to wear masks, not maintaining social distancing and exceeding limit of people allowed in a place.