Covid-19 Update: 328 recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 509 new coronavirus cases along with 328 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 420 contacts of active cases and 89 travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 173,206. The total number of people recovered in Qatar reached at 160,115. The death toll has reached at 272. At present there are 12,819 active cases under treatment.

There are 182 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1055. 18 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 159 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

14,480 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 579,338. 10,344 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 5385 people were tested for the first time. The total tests done so far in Qatar surged to 1,660,175 .