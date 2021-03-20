Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches at 97.3% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached at 97.3% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 382 new coronavirus cases along with 271 recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 172 were recorded in Riyadh, 69 in the Eastern Province, 58 in Makkah, 21 in Hail, 9 in the Northern Borders region, 9 in Madinah, 8 in Asir, 7 in Tabuk, 3 in Jazan and 3 in Najran.

Till now 384,653 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Saudi Arabia. The total recoveries stand at 374,135. The death toll has reached at 6602. At present there are 3916 people under medical treatment. In this 587 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.