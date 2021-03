A strong earthquake hs jolted Japan. The meteorological agency in japan has issued a ‘Tsunami’ alert after the earthquake.

An earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter Scale has hit Pacific waters off Miyagi region in Japan at at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) on Saturday. The earthquake has a depth of 60 kilometres. After this the agency has warned that there is a possibility for for tsunami waves of around one metre.