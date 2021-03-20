Google, Facebook should pay a fair share of earnings to news publishers; Sushil Kumar Modi

After Australia, there is a growing demand in India for tech companies to pay media companies. BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha. “The government must make Google, Facebook, and YouTube pays to print and news channels for the news content they are using freely,” the former deputy CM of Bihar said in a zero hour mention in Rajya Sabha. The traditional media is facing a major financial crisis. If at first, it was due to the spread of Covid, now it is by the tech giants like YouTube, Facebook, and Google.

Services like Google use this content provided by traditional media to generate huge advertising revenue. Sushil Kumar pointed out the example of the Australian government in the Modi house. He says France and other European countries are in the process of legislating to collect advertising revenue. The Government of India should enact a similar law to regulate digital media platforms. Social media should share their advertising revenue with Indian media. Sushil Kumar Modi said that the media should get a decent share of the revenue.