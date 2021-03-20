Kerala Assembly polls: Incomes of some top Kerala leaders’ wives surged enormously in last five years

Income of some top political leader’s wives in Kerala has rose enormously in last five years. This was revelaed after these leaders filed nomination for upcoming assembly election in the state.

The income of Veena.T, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and wife of P A Muhammad Riyas, CPM candidate from Beypore has tripled in last five years. As per Income tax returns statement, Veena had a total income of Rs. 8.25 lakh in 2016-17. But in 2020-21, the income has reached at Rs.29.9 lakh higher by 262%. She runs an IT company in Bengaluru.

The total income of S Jyoti, wife Congress MP K Muraleedharan has increased from Rs. 24.5 lakh in 2018-19 to Rs.5.39 crore in 2019-20. It is revealed that her income comes from ent, dividends, bank interest and agricultural revenue. K Muraleedharan is contesting from Nemom constituency.

Also the income of Nisha John, the wife of LDF leader Jose K Many has also increased. Nisha John, employed as a HR consultant, sourced income from perks, bank interest and dividend from shares.

The income of opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s wife also increased by Rs. 9.42 lakh. Salary from a private insurance brokerage firm is the source of income.