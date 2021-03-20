Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tests Covid-19 positive

Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra, Aditya Thackeray has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter to announce this.

“On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe,” Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 27,126 new COVID-19 cases, 13,588 recoveries and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours. Over 40 lakh people have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Maharashtra since the immunization drive commenced on January 16.