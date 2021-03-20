Saudi Arabia announces important decision regarding Hajj pilgrimage

The Saudi Arabian government has announced an important decision regarding Hajj pilgrimage. The Saudi government has announced that all pilgrims wishing to perform this year’s Hajj must take the two doses of a vaccine against Covid-19. This is mandatory for all pilgrims.

The pilgrims residing inside Saudi Arabia will have to take two doses of a vaccine approved in the kingdom before the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the Islamic month of the Haj.The pilgrims coming from abroad will be obliged to take two doses of any of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation, with the second jab to be taken one week before the pilgrim’s arrival in the kingdom.

Also, the foreign pilgrim must have a negative coronavirus test conducted 72 hours before arriving in Saudi Arabia. All pilgrims will have to go into quarantine for 72 hours during which they will be tested again for Covid-19, according to Saudi media.