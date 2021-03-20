‘Someday Narendra Modi will make you forget the name of India’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again launched severe criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Trinamool Congress leader accused that someday Narendra Modi will make you forget the name of India. She said this while addressing an election rally in Khejuri.

“What a great leader. Sometimes, he thinks of himself as poet Rabindranath Tagore…Sometimes as Vivekananda. Now, he is changing the stadium’s name with his own name. Someday he will make you forget the name of India. He will name the country after himself”, said Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read: Incomes of some top Kerala leaders’ wives surged enormously in last five years

“Narendra Modi only makes big promises. I will do this, I will do that…. You have been in power for six-seven years. What have you done? You did ‘notebandi’. You have destroyed the economy of the country. You have increased unemployment. You have killed migrant workers. You have created riots”, said Mamata.

“BJP says ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’. But, they have not even given a single penny to anyone. But we give ‘kanyashree’ fund every month. The BJP is getting jealous because Bengal is going ahead today. They called others ‘tolabaaz’ (extortionist). The BJP government has stolen millions of crores of rupees. They are the feudal lord of ‘tolabaazi’ (extortion),” added Banerjee.