Try coffee powder face pack to remove sun tan

The extreme heat leaves your body and skin exhausted when goes out in the summer season. Not only health but also skincare is a big issue this summer. No matter how much sunscreen you wear when you go out, it may not be able to completely block it. Exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays is also one of the most common causes of skin damage. This can cause wrinkles and lines on the skin. As a solution to this, there are some tan packs that can be prepared at home.

Yogurt and coffee powder face mask

Yogurt and coffee powder is required for this special pack. The fat in yogurt helps to retain moisture in the skin, which keeps the skin hydrated for a long time. It may also help to relieve acne, dullness, and discoloration of the skin. Yogurt has a cooling effect on the skin. This eliminates inflammation and acne and keeps the skin healthy. Yogurt eliminates skin problems by maintaining skin elasticity and improving radiance.

How to make it: To prepare this, you need to add coffee powder to the curd. Apply it on the face and gently scrub. It can then be rinsed off when dry. It is very good for removing skin tan. It is very beneficial in removing wrinkles and preventing the skin from sagging. This is a good face pack that removes suntan and gives radiance and warmth to the face.