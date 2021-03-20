U.S. Defence Secretary visits Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: US Defense Secretary, Lloyd James Austin, who is in India as part of a trilateral visit, meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. He conveyed the greetings of US President Joe Biden to the Prime Minister. Prior to his arrival in India, he visited South Korea and Japan. The Prime Minister welcomed the warm close relationship between India and the US.

The Prime Minister discussed defense and bilateral cooperation between the two countries. “Pleasure to meet U.S. @SecDef Lloyd Austin today. Conveyed my best wishes to @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and the US are committed to our strategic partnership that is a force for global good,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.