WhatsApp will stop working in these phones soon

World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp will soon stop working in some phones. This was announced by WhatsApp. WhatsApp announced that the app will no longer run on several Android and Apple phones.

As per WhatsApp, the app would only be compatible with phones running the Android 4.0.3 operating system or newer and iPhones running on iOS 9 or newer. So iPhone 4 and earlier models, including the iPhone 4s, will not support WhatsApp soon.

To find out if your phone still supports WhatsApp, iPhone can users go to Settings > General > Information to find out software version on your iPhone. Android users go to Settings > About Phone to find out OS version running on their smartphone.