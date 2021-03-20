DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Who can understand the problems of tea workers better than a ‘chaiwala’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mar 20, 2021, 05:56 pm IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech to the nation during a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day, which marks the of the end of British colonial rule, at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2019. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he can understand the problems faced by tea-workers as he worked as a ‘chaiwala’. Prime Minister said this while addressing a election rally in Assam.

“Congress is supporting such forces. And while doing so it has the temerity to come here and seek votes of the tea garden workers… Who can understand the problems of tea workers better than a ‘chaiwala’,” PM Modi said.

“A conspiracy was hatched against Assam tea. You must have heard about a toolkit. It sought to destroy the tea gardens of Assam. No Indian will allow that,” PM Modi said.

 

