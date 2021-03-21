42-year-old Tardeo woman filed a case against cab services

The numbers of online cheaters are increasing and there is no way to hold them back. A newly reported cheating case is that the Tardeo woman lost Rs52,260 after she dialed a mobile number. The 42-year-old woman from Tardeo in Mumbai reported that she was cheated by some online cheater. She made a call to the customer care number thinking it to the number of the cab coordinator. It was said that she got the number from ‘JustDial’ and thought it to be of Ola cab customer care, according to the report in Times of India.

As asked by the online cheater she downloaded “QuickSupport” on her phone and after taking her bank details the hoaxer made an illicit transaction of Rs.53,260 from her Kotak Mahindra Bank. She only came to know about this after the woman visited her relative at Bhayandarpada on GB Road in Thane and wanted to book a cab to return home. For the time being, police have filed an FIR against the unidentified summon on whose number the woman contacted, and is said further investigation of the case is going on.