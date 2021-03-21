Assam polls: Five lakh government jobs, free electricity up to 200 units in Congress manifesto

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released his party’s manifesto for the Assam elections on Saturday at Guwahati.

The Congress party has promised to annul The Citizenship (Amendment) Act if voted to power. It will begin the process of identification of illegal immigrants.

The party promised to provide five lakh jobs in the government sector and 25 lakh jobs in the private sector. It will raise the wage of tea workers to Rs. 365. It promised to provide free electricity up to 200 units per household.

The party promised to write off the debts of women who have taken a loan from micro finance banks. It will provide free yarn and other equipment to women. Travel for women in state buses will be free. It will also provide Rs. 2,000 as monthly income support to all housewives.

It would waive off the debts of farmers. Releasing the manifesto at Guwahati Rahul Gandhi said, “We are aware that the RSS and BJP are attacking diverse cultures of this nation. Attacking our languages, history, our way of thinking, and our way of being. So this manifesto provides a guarantee that we will defend the idea of the state of Assam.” Rahul Gandhi said the manifesto was prepared with inputs from all sections of people.

The Assam Assembly election is being held in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.