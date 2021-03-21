BRO constructed a bridge to connect Shillong and Silchar in just five days

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) constructed a bridge on the highway that connects Shillong and Silchar. The Indian Army in its statement said that BRO commenced the work of the bridge on March 11 and completed it on March 15, within just five days.

Another remarkable feat??

BRO resurrected an old 230' bridge in Meghalaya(Shillong Bypass) in a record time frame. Watch the tale of sheer Hardwork, Determination and Grit of BRO Karmayogis@PMOIndia @rajnathsingh @CMO_Meghalaya @SangmaConrad @ProAssam @proshillong @PIBShillong pic.twitter.com/Nee4YvKn1S — BORDER ROADS ORGANISATION (@BROindia) March 18, 2021

The Old RCC Bridge with Load Class 70 at Barapani on Shillong-Silchar Highway was declared unfit for heavy vehicle traffic. The main beams and piers of the bridge had developed vertical cracks. This led to the diversion of traffic through Shillong city over the Umiam cum spillway which caused heavy congestion in the city.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) approached BRO for constructing a bridge at Barapani in December 2020. Director General Border Roads gave his consent for the construction of an alternate bridge on a fast track basis.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary, Director General Border Roads, along with the representative of NHAI and PWD, Meghalaya visited the bridge site on January 31, 2020, to assess the task. It was decided to construct a 230-feet continuous span Bailey Bridge.

The BRO completed the construction of the bridge within 5 days. They achieved the remarkable feat by their sheer determination and hard work. No wonder the motto of BRO is, “We will either find a way or make one.”