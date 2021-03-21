Maoists kidnapped and killed a police constable in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A police officer was abducted and killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The incident took place in the Bijapur district. The Maoists abducted Constable Sannu Punem of Gangapur police station. On Saturday night, he was on his way home from town when he was abducted by a group of Maoists in a vehicle. His body was found this morning on the banks of a river in Keshkutul village.

Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said, “Punem, who was posted at Gangaloor police station of the district, was on leave and had gone to Pondum, located around 450 km away from capital Raipur”. A case has been registered in the incident and an investigation is underway, police said. “Prima facie, it seems that he was killed with sharp-edged weapons, but the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy,” the IG said.