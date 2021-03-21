SpiceJet unveils a special aircraft to honor Sonu Sood

SpiceJet launches a special flight to pay tribute to actor Sonu Sood during lockdown relief efforts. SpiceJet has unveiled Boeing 737 aircraft with a picture of Sonu Sood. Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said the company would like to thank Sonu Sood for his outstanding social work during his COVID period.

While sharing the video, the airline company wrote: “The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families, and more. While there is no apt way to thank him for his immense efforts, here is a small gesture from SpiceJet to acknowledge him and his amazing contributions. Introducing our one-of-its-kind Sonu Sood livery draped on Mustard, one of our lovely Boeing 737 aircraft. Thank you for everything, Sonu! You are an inspiration to us and many others, and we are proud to be your partners in your deeds of extraordinary compassion.”