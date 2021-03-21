“State imposes night curfew in 8 cities from March 22” ; Visitors should carry COVID negative report

Between an increase in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has determined to force night curfew in eight cities from Monday and also executed it compulsory for people touring the state to bring a COVID-19 negative test report. Officials stated that the night curfew will be inflicted in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada, and Kushalgar from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., they said.

The judgments were considered while a review conference chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. It was determined that tourists reaching Rajasthan from other states will have to take RT-PCR negative reports (not older than 72 hours) from March 25, officials announced.

Read more; “Yummy Hot Biryani” unites political parties in Tamil Nadu

If the RT-PCR test report of tourists is not negative, they would have to stay in quarantine for 15 days, officials said. It was also asserted that markets in urban local bodies will shut by 10 p.m.Rajasthan reported 445 fresh coronavirus cases, which shifted the state’s infection number to 3,24,948, on Saturday according to an official.