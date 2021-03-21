Suvendu Adhikari’s father and TMC MP Sisir Adhikari joins BJP

Kolkata: Sisir Adhikari, Mamata Banerjee’s former confidant and father of Suvendu Adhikari, has joined the BJP. The 79-year-old Sisir Adhikari joined the BJP at a rally attended by Amit Shah in Midnapore. Earlier, Suvendu had split with Mamata and joined the BJP. Now, his father also joined the BJP.

Sisir Adhikari addressed the Egra rally and said, “Save Bengal from atrocities, we are with you, our family is with you. Jai Siya Ram, Jai Bharat.”Speculations of Sisir Adhikari joining the BJP were rife since his son Suvendu Adhikari quit TMC and joined the BJP in December. The Adhikari family, which wields considerable influence in Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, could play its part in helping BJP gain a rise in vote share.