“The only way to stay in love with the same person”; Twinkle Khanna shares tip

Actor Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna is active on social media. The star is currently widely discussed by a post she shared on Instagram the other day. Twinkle has found the answer to the question of how to love someone for a lifetime. The actor has shared the ‘great idea’ with his fans under the name ‘Baba Twinkdev’.”The only way to stay in love with the same person for the rest of your life is by dying quickly. I reckon it should be just about a week after you start noticing the toilet seat is always up,” Twinkle’s post reads.

Many of her followers sympathized with her while many cracked up at her choice of words. Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and the couple is parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Akshay was not in town as he left for Ayodhya in the morning to commence the shoot of his next, Ram Setu. The actor was joined by co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as they took a private flight from the Kalina airport to reach Ayodhya.