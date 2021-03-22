100 injured as gallery collapses during Kabaddi tournament

More than 100 people were injured when a temporary gallery of a stadium collapsed during a Kabaddi tournament. The accident at the SP Office grounds in Suryapet town in Telengana on Monday. The accident took place during the inaugural ceremony of the 47th National Junior Kabaddi tournament.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. Two of the seriously injured have been referred to Hyderabad.

Around 1500 people had gathered for the inaugural ceremony . Three stands were built in Suryapet ground. The stands had a seating capacity of about 5000 people in each stand. The ground has a seating capacity of about 15,000 spectators.