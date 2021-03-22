67th National Film Awards announced: Complete list

The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Monday . The awards are for films from the year 2019.
Multilingual film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ directed by priyadarshan has won the ‘Best Feature film award’. Tamil Actor Dhanusha shared the ‘Best Actor’ award with Manoj Bajpayee . Dhanush won the award for his performance in Tamil film ‘Asuran’. Manoj Bajpayee won the award for ‘Bhonsle’. Kangana Ranaut won the National Award for Best Actor for ‘Manikarnika’ and ‘Panga’.
Here is the complete list of all the winners :
Best Film: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil)
Best Actress : Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor : Vijay Sethupathi
Best Editing film :Jersey (Telugu)
Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
Best Female Playback singer :Bardo
Best Male Playback Singer : B Praak
Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
Feature Films
Special Mention: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Iewduh
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa – Who Never Surrender
Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)
Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)
Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: Iewduh (Khasi)
