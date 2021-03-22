67th National Film Awards announced: Complete list

The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Monday . The awards are for films from the year 2019.

Multilingual film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ directed by priyadarshan has won the ‘Best Feature film award’. Tamil Actor Dhanusha shared the ‘Best Actor’ award with Manoj Bajpayee . Dhanush won the award for his performance in Tamil film ‘Asuran’. Manoj Bajpayee won the award for ‘Bhonsle’. Kangana Ranaut won the National Award for Best Actor for ‘Manikarnika’ and ‘Panga’.

Here is the complete list of all the winners :

Best Film: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil)

Best Actress : Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor : Vijay Sethupathi

Best Editing film :Jersey (Telugu)

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

Best Female Playback singer :Bardo

Best Male Playback Singer : B Praak

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

Feature Films

Special Mention: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa – Who Never Surrender

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Iewduh (Khasi)