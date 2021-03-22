“America enslaved India for 200 years”; says Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has said that the US has enslaved India for 200 years. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has issued a new controversial statement just days after the controversial “ripped jeans” comment. Chief Minister said, “America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world, is struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic.”

“As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in handling the pandemic. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world… it is struggling at present. The US is number one in the health sector and yet, they have over 50 lakh (Covid) deaths,” Mr. Rawat added. “They are again heading towards a lockdown.” The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also said that India was ahead of other countries in confronting Covid. Tirath Singh Rawat said that while the United States is at the forefront of health care in the world, there are 50 lakh Covid deaths. They are going to the lockdown again. “Who knows what would have happened to India had anyone else been the prime minister instead of Narendra Modi during this time… we would have been in a bad state. But he (PM) gave us relief,” he said.