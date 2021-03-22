Amit Shah to visit Kerala today for election campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Kerala today to give impetus to the NDA’s election campaign. Amit Shah will arrive at Nedumbassery Airport at 9 pm and will stay overnight at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Nedumbassery. He will visitTripunithura by helicopter on the morning of the 24th.

A roadshow will be held from Statue Junction to Poornathrayesa Temple Junction at 10.30 am. Amit Shah will arrive in Kanjirapally at 11.30 am and will address a public meeting at 11.45 am at Ponkunnam Shreyas Public School ground. Then he will travel Kanjirapally to Chathannur by helicopter at 1.40 pm. He will address a public meeting at 2.30 pm at Puttingal Devi Temple Grounds.