Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi missile workshops

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has destroyed missile workshops of Houthi militants. The coalition forces claimed that it has destroyed the workshops for assembling ballistic missiles and drones for Houthi militants in Sanaa, the capital city of Yemen.

“The operation aims to neutralise and destroy the sources of an impending attack and to protect civilians from hostile attacks,” the coalition said.

Also Read: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.