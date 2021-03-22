Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Senior BJP leader and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for coronavirus infection. This was confirmed by Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday. He urged all those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus, I am fine and am not facing any health issues. I have isolated myself under the doctors’ observation. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the recent past to take all precautions and get themselves tested,” Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted.

??? ??? ?? ???? ????????? ?? ????? ???? ???? — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, a central team led by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director had visited the state to review the medical and public health measures undertaken by the state for the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.