Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down again

The price of gold has declined in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped 0.5% to Rs. 44810 per 10 gram. Silver futures silver futures dipped 2% to Rs. 66070 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spot gold today edged lower amid a strong dollar and hardening US bond yields. Spot gold fell 0.3% to US dollar 1,739.78 an ounce. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund rose 0.3% to 1,051.78 tonnes.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has slipped down again. The price has reached at Rs. 33,460 per 8 gram lower by Rs. 160. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4205 down by Rs. 20.