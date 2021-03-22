Covid-19 Update: 1871 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1871 new coronavirus cases along with 2144 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases reported in UAE has reached at 442,226. The overall recoveries has reached at 424,840. The death toll reached at 1445. At present there are 15,941 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 185,531 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 35.5 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah has banned the random playing of football and cricket in neighbourhoods and residential complexes.