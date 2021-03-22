Covid-19 Update: Active cases crosses 13,000 in Qatar

The Ministry of Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 519 new coronavirus cases along with 311 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 419 contacts of active cases and 100 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 174,228. The total recoveries stands at 160,762. The death toll has reached at 274. At present there are 13,192 active cases in the country.

There are 149 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1145. 21 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 196 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 10,095 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5992 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1672,650 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

21,042 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours.The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 615,655.