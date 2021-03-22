Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 92% in Oman

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 92% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 728 new coronavirus cases along with 342 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Till now 151,528 coronavirus cases were reported in Iman. In this 139,442 people were recovered. The death toll stands a t 1629.

At present there are 10,457 active cases in Oman. In the last 24 hours around 72 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there 356 patients were under medical treatment. In this 104 people were admitted in ICUs.