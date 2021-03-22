Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized smuggled gold worth Rs. 3.18 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized smuggled gold worth Rs. 3.18 crore. The DRI officials recovered 6.9 kg of gold from a car in Indore Madhya Pradesh on Monday. DRI has also arrested 3 people in connection with the case.

After getting a specific input, the officials intercepted a private car near the Dhar-Indore highway. Upon checking the officials recovered 69 gold bars from the vehicle.

“Two persons travelling in a Creta car and one financer were arrested after they confessed to carrying gold bars smuggled in a specially built cavity under the seat of the car. On searching the vehicle, a total of 69 gold bars weighing 100 kilograms each were seized from the improvised cavity in the back seats. Cost of the seized gold is estimated around Rs 3.18 crore” a statement released by DRI stated.