District administration extends lockdown till March 31

The district administration has extended the lockdown imposed in the district. Nagpur district administration has extended the lockdown imposed in the district. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has been extended till March 31.

As per the new order, all schools will remain shut while markets will open with restrictions. All malls, cinema halls, gardens, gyms, swimming pools, lawns/marriage halls, schools, colleges, coaching classes will continue to remain closed till March 31. Schools and colleges will be allowed to carry on online classes but can summon only 25 per cent teaching staff . Restaurants and eateries can operate till 7pm, shops can remain open till 4 pm. Milk/dairy centers will remain open till 7pm.

Sports events as well as religious, political and social programs will not be allowed and weekly markets will remain closed. Online home delivery of food will be allowed till 11 pm. Only medical services, medical stores, newspapers/ media- related services, petrol pumps, gas agencies, transport services, construction sites, industries, postal services, insurance services, cold storages and agriculture produce market committees were exempted from these restrictions.

Nagpur is under complete lockdown since March 15. The week-long restrictions ended on March 22.