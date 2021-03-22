Goa Civic Polls: BJP records landslide victory

The ruling BJP has recorded a massive victory in Goa. BJP has won five out of six municipal councils in Goa. The election were held on March 20. BJP has also won majority in the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP).

BJP’s panels won in Canacona, Curchorem, Bicholim, Valpoi and Pernem municipal councils. BJP ‘s panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the CCP. Congress-led panel won majority only in Cuncolim municipal council.

“Though the elections were not fought on party lines, the panels fielded by the party won with majority,” said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.