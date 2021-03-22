‘Hotel de Glace’ ; Canada’s famous hotel puts up a beautiful ice statue of Mahatma Gandhi

Toronto: India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, and a famous hotel named ‘Hotel de Glace’ in Canada started off the celebrations with a beautiful ice sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi.

Located in Quebec City, the statue is seven-feet tall and was built on Friday by an artist entitled Marc Lepire. The images of the pristine spectacle were shared on Twitter by the Indian Consulate located in Toronto. A hashtag was begun called ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’ under which this post was bestowed. According to the reports, Lepire is a famous ice sculptor in Quebec City. He applied nine blocks of ice and completed the statue in five hours. “To make Gandhi was very exciting for me,” he said.

“Launching #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, to mark 75 years of India’s independence, with an ice sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi in the historic @Hoteldeglace in #Quebec,” the title said. Hotel de Glace is an iconic milestone in Canada. Not only of the nation, but it is also the only ice hotel located in North America. Hence, the foundation of the father of the nation’s image in a place like this exists a lot of precessions.

Talking to the news organization, India’s consul general cited Apoorva Srivastava said, “We wanted to launch [email protected] celebrations at an iconic with an invocation of Gandhiji. ” She had accosted the hotel for this drive who wholeheartedly accepted and got their best ice sculptor to create the masterpiece. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the commencement of the 75th Independence Day festivities on March 12, which is 75 weeks before August 15.