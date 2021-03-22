India has the world’s 4th strongest armed forces, according to the study of Military Direct

New Delhi: India has improved its position in the list of world military powers. Defense website ‘Military Direct’ has ranked India fourth on the list. China leads the index with 82 out of 100 points. “The USA, despite their enormous military budgets, comes in 2nd place with 74 points, followed by Russia with 69, India at 61, and then France with 58. The UK just about makes the Top 10, coming in 9th place with a score of 43,” said the study.

The study said the Military Strength Index was calculated based on a variety of factors, including budgets, number of inactive and active military personnel, air, sea, land area, nuclear capability, average salary, and equipment weight. “Based on these scores, which account for budgets, men, and things like air and navy capacity, it does suggest that China would come out as top dog in a hypothetical super conflict,” it mentioned.