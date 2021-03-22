Nokia is preparing to lay off around 1,500 employees in India. Know more

Nokia will lay off 1,500 employees as part of the restructuring plan. This could seriously affect Nokia’s operations globally, including in India. The company now has 20,511 employees in the Asia-Pacific region alone. Nokia has over 15,000 employees based in India. Nokia’s operations are centered in five key locations in India– Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Noida.

“It is too early to comment in detail, but we expect the consultation processes to start shortly, where applicable. Business groups are looking to reduce site fragmentation, but we have no further details at this point,” a Nokia spokesperson said. Besides this, the telecom company also has project offices across 26 Indian cities.