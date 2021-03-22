Pakistan imposed travel ban on people from 12 countries amid spike in COVID cases

Islamabad: As the spread of the Covid virus in the world increasing again, Pakistan imposes a travel ban on people from 12 countries. The 12 countries including South Africa, Rwanda, and Tanzania. At the same time, 3667 new cases were reported in the country on Sunday. The ban will take effect from March 23 to April 5. Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia have been placed in category C.

Civil Aviation Authority Countries in terms of Code of Conduct Extension, these 12 countries are included in the CV category. In the country, another 44 patients have died in the past day. The death toll rose has been risen to 13,843. So far 5,81,852 people have recovered. The temporary measure is being introduced in continuation to the steps being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was tested positive on Saturday for the COVID-19, two days after the Pakistani premier got the first shot of a vaccine.