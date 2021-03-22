Passengers from 12 countries will be exempted from quarantine in UAE: Full list

Passengers coming from 12 countries will exempted from the mandatory quarantine in Abu Dhabi. This was announced by the e Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). DCT has updated the ‘green list’ of countries.

Passengers arriving from these countries will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR test at the airport. Regions and territories included within the ‘green list’ will be regularly updated based on international development on Covid-19 situations.

Also Read: 1871 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Updated ‘green list’ on March 22, 2021:

— Australia

— Bhutan

— Brunei

— China

— Greenland

— Hong Kong (SAR)

— Iceland

— Mauritius

— Morocco

— New Zealand

— Saudi Arabia

— Singapore