Railways imposed a strict ban on charging mobile phones and laptops on trains

Kochi: Charging mobile phones and laptops at night on AC coaches on trains has been strictly banned. Mobile charging points must be turned off from 11 pm to 5 am. It had earlier demanded a ban on charging at night. However, the stand was tightened after the authorities noticed that charging points on many trains were not turned off at night. Southern Railway has issued a warning to employees.

The decision was made to conduct lightning inspections and take strict action if employees are found to be at fault. The employees have been informed about this through a circular. Incidents were reported that the mobile phones and laptops, which were to be charged at night, exploded due to excess heat. The new measure is to avoid such risks. Complaints were also raised that the use of phones and laptops at night makes it difficult for sleeping passengers.