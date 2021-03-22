DH Latest NewsRajasthanLatest News

State government imposes night curfew in eight cities

Mar 22, 2021, 11:32 pm IST

Rajasthan government has imposed night curfew in eight cities in the state. The night curfew has been imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.  The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh from 11 in the night till 5 in the morning. Markets will remain closed in all  cities  after 10 pm today.

Also Read; Schools, colleges will remain shut till March 31 

The government has also made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry an RT-PCR COVID negative report not older than 72 hours from March 25th. Those without a negative test report will have to remain in quarantine for 15 days.

The government has also announced that areas with more than five positive cases will be declared as a contention zone. The government has also reduced the number of people attending functions.  A maximum of 200 people will be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony and only 20 people can attend a funeral.

