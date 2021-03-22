Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 87 points lower at 49,771. NSE Nifty declined 8 points to settle at 14,736. 6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hindustan Unilever, , Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies. The top losers in the market were Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, ONGC, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, SBI Life and Larsen & Toubro .