“The CAA will divide the country, discriminate against Muslims”: P. Chidambaram

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister P. Chidambaram has said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will divide the country. The senior Congress leader said that the real face of BJP has come out as BJP has claimed that it will implement CAA in Assam.

“The CAA will divide the country, discriminate against Muslims, and deprive millions of Indians of their birthright of citizenship. The intent is to intimidate and put fear in the minds of millions of poor and law-abiding citizens, especially Muslims, and threaten them with incarceration in detention camps,” Chidambaram said.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released BJP’s manifesto, promising to implement the CAA in its first cabinet meeting if voted to power.