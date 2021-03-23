13 killed in collision between bus and auto-rickshaw

In a tragic incident, at least 13 people including 12 women lost their lives after a collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw. The accident took place in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The deceased included 12 women and the driver of the auto-rickshaw. While eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

#UPDATE | Death toll in the accident rises to 13: Additional SP — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

The women, who were cooks at an ‘anganwadi kendra’ were returning home after work. The bus was going to Morena.

State Government to give Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo) pic.twitter.com/47S656knOW — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in Gwalior accident.