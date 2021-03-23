DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

13 killed in collision between bus and auto-rickshaw

Mar 23, 2021, 03:49 pm IST

In a tragic incident, at least 13 people including 12 women lost their lives after a collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw. The accident took place in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on  Tuesday morning.

The deceased included 12 women and the driver of the auto-rickshaw. While eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

The women, who were cooks at an ‘anganwadi kendra’ were returning home after work. The bus was going to Morena.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in Gwalior accident.

Tags
Mar 23, 2021, 03:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button